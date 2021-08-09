SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SAFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Safety Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

STABILIS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:SLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Stabilis Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Stabilis Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DIGITALOCEAN (NASDAQ:DOCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. DigitalOcean has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DigitalOcean are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.23 per share. DigitalOcean has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIGITALOCEAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOCN)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DigitalOcean in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DigitalOcean stock.

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:AAWW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm earned $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas Air Worldwide has generated $13.67 earnings per share over the last year ($14.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. Earnings for Atlas Air Worldwide are expected to decrease by -18.01% in the coming year, from $12.49 to $10.24 per share. Atlas Air Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAWW)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas Air Worldwide stock.

