ORTHOPEDIATRICS (NASDAQ:KIDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year (($2.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.59) per share. OrthoPediatrics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORTHOPEDIATRICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIDS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OrthoPediatrics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OrthoPediatrics stock.

FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING (NASDAQ:FVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Five Star Senior Living are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.28 per share. Five Star Senior Living has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FVE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Star Senior Living in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Five Star Senior Living stock.

BLACKLINE (NASDAQ:BL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BlackLine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.45) per share. BlackLine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACKLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BL)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BlackLine in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BlackLine stock.

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RVNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($4.86) earnings per share over the last year (($4.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.67) to ($2.88) per share. Revance Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVANCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVNC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revance Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Revance Therapeutics stock.

