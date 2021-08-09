DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS (NYSE:DFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.5. Earnings for Donnelley Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 17.75% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.25 per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DFIN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Donnelley Financial Solutions stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

AILERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aileron Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.38) per share.

IS AILERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aileron Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aileron Therapeutics stock.

Aileron Therapeutics

REDFIN (NASDAQ:RDFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Redfin are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.07) per share. Redfin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REDFIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDFN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Redfin in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Redfin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Redfin

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:ATSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year (($1.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Air Transport Services Group are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.81 per share. Air Transport Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATSG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Transport Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Transport Services Group stock.

Air Transport Services Group