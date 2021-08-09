PERSONALIS (NASDAQ:PSNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Personalis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($1.88) per share. Personalis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERSONALIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSNL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Personalis in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Personalis stock.

PROFIRE ENERGY (NASDAQ:PFIE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Profire Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.04 per share. Profire Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROFIRE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFIE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Profire Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Profire Energy stock.

SWITCH (NYSE:SWCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Switch has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.3. Earnings for Switch are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.33 per share. Switch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SWITCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWCH)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Switch in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Switch stock.

ENERPLUS (NYSE:ERF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow by 43.44% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.75 per share.

IS ENERPLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ERF)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enerplus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enerplus stock.

