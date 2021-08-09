STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:RGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The firm earned $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Its revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year ($6.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock.

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CKPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Checkpoint Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.57) per share. Checkpoint Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CKPT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Checkpoint Therapeutics stock.

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS (NYSE:FOUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has generated ($2.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Shift4 Payments are expected to grow by 251.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.95 per share. Shift4 Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHIFT4 PAYMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOUR)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shift4 Payments in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shift4 Payments stock.

VICTORY CAPITAL (NASDAQ:VCTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company earned $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year ($3.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Victory Capital are expected to grow by 7.61% in the coming year, from $4.47 to $4.81 per share. Victory Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICTORY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCTR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Victory Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Victory Capital stock.

