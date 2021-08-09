TIVITY HEALTH (NASDAQ:TVTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tivity Health are expected to grow by 15.13% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.75 per share. Tivity Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TIVITY HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TVTY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tivity Health in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tivity Health stock.

ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY (NYSE:ACR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACR)

ACRES Commercial Realty last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. ACRES Commercial Realty has generated ($15.09) earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.3. Earnings for ACRES Commercial Realty are expected to grow by 228.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.82 per share. ACRES Commercial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACRES COMMERCIAL REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ACRES Commercial Realty stock.

FOX FACTORY (NASDAQ:FOXF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.1. Earnings for Fox Factory are expected to grow by 13.22% in the coming year, from $4.01 to $4.54 per share. Fox Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOX FACTORY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOXF)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fox Factory in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fox Factory stock.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year ($0.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.20 per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRWD)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRWD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

