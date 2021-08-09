thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Earnings results for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Eastman Kodak last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $265 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eastman Kodak has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Eastman Kodak will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Dividend Strength: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak does not currently pay a dividend. Eastman Kodak does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

In the past three months, Eastman Kodak insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.84% of the stock of Eastman Kodak is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.36% of the stock of Eastman Kodak is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK



Eastman Kodak has a P/B Ratio of 7.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here