Earnings and Growth Analysis : Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Earnings results for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Enthusiast Gaming last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Enthusiast Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.08) per share. Enthusiast Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.73%. The high price target for EGLX is $10.00 and the low price target for EGLX is $9.25. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Enthusiast Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

In the past three months, Enthusiast Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for Enthusiast Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Enthusiast Gaming is -18.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enthusiast Gaming is -18.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enthusiast Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

