EVO PAYMENTS (NASDAQ:EVOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm earned $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. EVO Payments has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EVO Payments are expected to grow by 25.97% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.97 per share. EVO Payments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVO PAYMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVOP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EVO Payments in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” EVO Payments stock.

EVO Payments

HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HDSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Hudson Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HDSN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudson Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hudson Technologies stock.

Hudson Technologies

HANESBRANDS (NYSE:HBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.74 per share. Hanesbrands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANESBRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HBI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hanesbrands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hanesbrands stock.

Hanesbrands

WIDEOPENWEST (NYSE:WOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.8. Earnings for WideOpenWest are expected to grow by 6.12% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.52 per share. WideOpenWest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIDEOPENWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WOW)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WideOpenWest in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” WideOpenWest stock.

WideOpenWest