OPTIMIZERX (NASDAQ:OPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.1. Earnings for OptimizeRx are expected to grow by 130.00% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.69 per share. OptimizeRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPTIMIZERX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OptimizeRx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OptimizeRx stock.

REALNETWORKS (NASDAQ:RNWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). RealNetworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REALNETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNWK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RealNetworks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RealNetworks stock.

TERADATA (NYSE:TDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year ($0.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.9. Earnings for Teradata are expected to decrease by -10.48% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $0.94 per share. Teradata has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERADATA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teradata in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Teradata stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLOBAL NET LEASE (NYSE:GNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Global Net Lease has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Global Net Lease are expected to grow by 9.55% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.95 per share. Global Net Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL NET LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Net Lease in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Global Net Lease stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GNL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

