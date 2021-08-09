TUPPERWARE BRANDS (NYSE:TUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm earned $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tupperware Brands has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Earnings for Tupperware Brands are expected to grow by 20.49% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.41 per share. Tupperware Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUPPERWARE BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TUP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tupperware Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tupperware Brands stock.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BCLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.40) per share. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCLI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock.

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS (NYSE:RBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers are expected to grow by 13.74% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.07 per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RBA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:PMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($6.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Earnings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are expected to decrease by -7.66% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.17 per share. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PMT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

