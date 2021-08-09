Earnings and Growth Analysis : Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Earnings results for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flywire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.85%. The high price target for FLYW is $45.00 and the low price target for FLYW is $39.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire does not currently pay a dividend. Flywire does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

In the past three months, Flywire insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW



Earnings for Flywire are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.28) per share.

