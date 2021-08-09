Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Earnings results for Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Full Truck Alliance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.66%. The high price target for YMM is $20.50 and the low price target for YMM is $20.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Full Truck Alliance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Full Truck Alliance has a forecasted upside of 64.7% from its current price of $12.45. Full Truck Alliance has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance does not currently pay a dividend. Full Truck Alliance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

In the past three months, Full Truck Alliance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM



