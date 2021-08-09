Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Earnings results for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Gilat Satellite Networks last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $44.71 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Gilat Satellite Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Gilat Satellite Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Dividend Strength: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gilat Satellite Networks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

In the past three months, Gilat Satellite Networks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.13% of the stock of Gilat Satellite Networks is held by insiders. Only 15.07% of the stock of Gilat Satellite Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT



The P/E ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks is 14.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks is 14.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Gilat Satellite Networks has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

