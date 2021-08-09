Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Earnings results for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Grocery Outlet last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business earned $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Its revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for Grocery Outlet are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.09 per share. Grocery Outlet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Grocery Outlet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721982”.

Analyst Opinion on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.67%. The high price target for GO is $53.00 and the low price target for GO is $32.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Grocery Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

In the past three months, Grocery Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,673,590.00 in company stock. 11.80% of the stock of Grocery Outlet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 98.31% of the stock of Grocery Outlet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO



Earnings for Grocery Outlet are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Grocery Outlet is 28.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.34. The P/E ratio of Grocery Outlet is 28.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 46.24. Grocery Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 5.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grocery Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

