Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Earnings results for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Harmony Biosciences last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.3. Earnings for Harmony Biosciences are expected to grow by 179.38% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $2.71 per share. Harmony Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Harmony Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2955734”.

Analyst Opinion on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.78%. The high price target for HRMY is $61.00 and the low price target for HRMY is $43.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Harmony Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

In the past three months, Harmony Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $471,300.00 in company stock. 28.80% of the stock of Harmony Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.28% of the stock of Harmony Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY



The P/E ratio of Harmony Biosciences is 128.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Harmony Biosciences is 128.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.75. Harmony Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 15.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

