Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Earnings results for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Home Point Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $422 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Home Point Capital has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.1. Earnings for Home Point Capital are expected to grow by 96.59% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.73 per share. Home Point Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Home Point Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721044”.

Analyst Opinion on Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Home Point Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.99%. The high price target for HMPT is $18.00 and the low price target for HMPT is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Home Point Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

In the past three months, Home Point Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 95.65% of the stock of Home Point Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT



Earnings for Home Point Capital are expected to grow by 96.59% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Home Point Capital is 1.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Home Point Capital is 1.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. Home Point Capital has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Home Point Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

