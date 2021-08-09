TRIUMPH GROUP (NYSE:TGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Triumph Group has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($8.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Triumph Group are expected to grow by 53.23% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.95 per share. Triumph Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIUMPH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triumph Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Triumph Group stock.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Earnings for DLH are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. DLH has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DLH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DLHC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DLH in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DLH stock.

J2 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:JCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business earned $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. Its revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J2 Global has generated $7.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Earnings for J2 Global are expected to grow by 10.84% in the coming year, from $8.86 to $9.82 per share. J2 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J2 GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JCOM)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J2 Global in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” J2 Global stock.

QUANTERIX (NASDAQ:QTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quanterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.82) per share. Quanterix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTERIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QTRX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quanterix in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Quanterix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QTRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

