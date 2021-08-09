Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Earnings results for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

II-VI last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business earned $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 8.39% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.36 per share. II-VI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. II-VI will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 734-385-4977 with passcode “7470897”.

Analyst Opinion on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for II-VI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.64%. The high price target for IIVI is $124.00 and the low price target for IIVI is $50.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

II-VI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.89, II-VI has a forecasted upside of 25.6% from its current price of $68.36. II-VI has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI does not currently pay a dividend. II-VI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

In the past three months, II-VI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,248,335.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of II-VI is held by insiders. 91.91% of the stock of II-VI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI



Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 8.39% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of II-VI is 29.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of II-VI is 29.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. II-VI has a P/B Ratio of 3.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

