Will stock surge before Earnings results? Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Earnings results for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Inari Medical last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.2. Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.52 per share. Inari Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Inari Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inari Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.41%. The high price target for NARI is $135.00 and the low price target for NARI is $125.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inari Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.40, Inari Medical has a forecasted upside of 36.4% from its current price of $94.86. Inari Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Inari Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

In the past three months, Inari Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,304,658.00 in company stock. 23.20% of the stock of Inari Medical is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.75% of the stock of Inari Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI



Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Inari Medical is 431.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35 and the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.75. Inari Medical has a P/B Ratio of 23.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

