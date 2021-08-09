Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Earnings results for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.57%. The high price target for INDI is $18.00 and the low price target for INDI is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

indie Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. indie Semiconductor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. indie Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

In the past three months, indie Semiconductor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.23% of the stock of indie Semiconductor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.19% of the stock of indie Semiconductor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI



Earnings for indie Semiconductor are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.33) per share. The P/E ratio of indie Semiconductor is -67.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

