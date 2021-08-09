DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:DVAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dynavax Technologies are expected to decrease by -45.90% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.33 per share. Dynavax Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DVAX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dynavax Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dynavax Technologies stock.

AMTECH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ASYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amtech Systems are expected to grow by 822.22% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.83 per share. Amtech Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMTECH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASYS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amtech Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amtech Systems stock.

BROOKS AUTOMATION (NASDAQ:BRKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.2. Earnings for Brooks Automation are expected to grow by 9.68% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.72 per share. Brooks Automation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKS AUTOMATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRKS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brooks Automation in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brooks Automation stock.

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC (NYSE:GSBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business earned $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Goldman Sachs BDC has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year ($3.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Goldman Sachs BDC are expected to decrease by -4.17% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $1.84 per share. Goldman Sachs BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLDMAN SACHS BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GSBD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Goldman Sachs BDC stock.

