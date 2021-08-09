NOW (NYSE:DNOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $361 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. Its revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NOW has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). NOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NOW in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” NOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DNOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP (NASDAQ:GLBZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Glen Burnie Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES (NYSE:AMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. AMN Healthcare Services has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for AMN Healthcare Services are expected to decrease by -16.60% in the coming year, from $5.06 to $4.22 per share. AMN Healthcare Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AMN Healthcare Services in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AMN Healthcare Services stock.

TREACE MEDICAL CONCEPTS (NASDAQ:TMCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Treace Medical Concepts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.24) per share.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Treace Medical Concepts in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Treace Medical Concepts stock.

