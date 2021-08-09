Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Earnings results for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Jamf last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company earned $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Jamf has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Jamf are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.10 per share. Jamf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Jamf will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9480905#”.

Analyst Opinion on Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jamf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.21%. The high price target for JAMF is $65.00 and the low price target for JAMF is $32.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jamf has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.27, Jamf has a forecasted upside of 40.2% from its current price of $32.29. Jamf has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf does not currently pay a dividend. Jamf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

In the past three months, Jamf insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Jamf is held by insiders. 94.60% of the stock of Jamf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF



Earnings for Jamf are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Jamf is -215.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Jamf is -215.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jamf has a P/B Ratio of 4.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here