Will stock surge before Earnings results? Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Earnings results for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.78%. The high price target for JMIA is $21.00 and the low price target for JMIA is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Jumia Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

In the past three months, Jumia Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.31% of the stock of Jumia Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA



Earnings for Jumia Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($1.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Jumia Technologies is -9.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Jumia Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 6.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

