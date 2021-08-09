Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Earnings results for Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Katapult in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.66%. The high price target for KPLT is $12.00 and the low price target for KPLT is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Katapult has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Katapult has a forecasted upside of 27.7% from its current price of $9.40. Katapult has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult does not currently pay a dividend. Katapult does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

In the past three months, Katapult insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.08% of the stock of Katapult is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT



Katapult has a P/B Ratio of 58.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

