Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Earnings results for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Kornit Digital last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business earned $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kornit Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.1. Earnings for Kornit Digital are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.06 per share. Kornit Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Kornit Digital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721628”.

Analyst Opinion on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kornit Digital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.63%. The high price target for KRNT is $147.00 and the low price target for KRNT is $100.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Kornit Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

In the past three months, Kornit Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 91.08% of the stock of Kornit Digital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT



Earnings for Kornit Digital are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Kornit Digital is 619.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Kornit Digital is 619.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.83. Kornit Digital has a P/B Ratio of 11.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

