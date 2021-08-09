Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Earnings results for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Kronos Bio last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Kronos Bio has generated ($3.75) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Kronos Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to ($2.64) per share. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.44%. The high price target for KRON is $50.00 and the low price target for KRON is $35.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kronos Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, Kronos Bio has a forecasted upside of 102.4% from its current price of $20.50. Kronos Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Kronos Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

In the past three months, Kronos Bio insiders have sold 1,160.84% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $15,006.00 in company stock and sold $189,202.00 in company stock. 31.20% of the stock of Kronos Bio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 61.62% of the stock of Kronos Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON



Earnings for Kronos Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to ($2.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Kronos Bio is -5.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kronos Bio is -5.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kronos Bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

