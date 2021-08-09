Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Earnings results for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31.

Maravai LifeSciences last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company earned $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Its revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Maravai LifeSciences are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.16 per share. Maravai LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Maravai LifeSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2296674”.

Analyst Opinion on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.64%. The high price target for MRVI is $54.00 and the low price target for MRVI is $31.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Maravai LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.38, Maravai LifeSciences has a forecasted downside of 28.6% from its current price of $53.78. Maravai LifeSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Maravai LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

In the past three months, Maravai LifeSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of Maravai LifeSciences is held by insiders. Only 38.17% of the stock of Maravai LifeSciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI



Earnings for Maravai LifeSciences are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Maravai LifeSciences is 31.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Maravai LifeSciences is 31.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 89.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here