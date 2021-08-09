QUINSTREET (NASDAQ:QNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year ($0.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.9. Earnings for QuinStreet are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.25 per share. QuinStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUINSTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QNST)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QuinStreet in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” QuinStreet stock.

ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ALNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Allena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share.

IS ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALNA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allena Pharmaceuticals stock.

EXELIXIS (NASDAQ:EXEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.3. Earnings for Exelixis are expected to grow by 165.63% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $0.85 per share. Exelixis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXELIXIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXEL)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exelixis in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exelixis stock.

BETTERWARE DE MEXICO (NASDAQ:BWMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm earned $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Betterware de Mexico has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.1. Earnings for Betterware de Mexico are expected to grow by 17.73% in the coming year, from $2.99 to $3.52 per share. Betterware de Mexico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BETTERWARE DE MEXICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWMX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Betterware de Mexico in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Betterware de Mexico stock.

