SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SUPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm earned $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.36 earnings per share over the last year ($2.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 38.64% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.22 per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUPN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock.

PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PIRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.74) per share. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PIRS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock.

TUSIMPLE (NASDAQ:TSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $5.97. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. TuSimple has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TuSimple are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.65) to ($1.95) per share. TuSimple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUSIMPLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSP)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TuSimple in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TuSimple stock.

CARETRUST REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. CareTrust REIT has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Earnings for CareTrust REIT are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.60 per share. CareTrust REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARETRUST REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTRE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareTrust REIT in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CareTrust REIT stock.

