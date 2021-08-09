Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Earnings results for McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28.

McAfee last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business earned $442 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McAfee has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Earnings for McAfee are expected to grow by 21.01% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.44 per share. McAfee has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. McAfee will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McAfee in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.92%. The high price target for MCFE is $32.00 and the low price target for MCFE is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McAfee has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.15, McAfee has a forecasted downside of 17.9% from its current price of $30.64. McAfee has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McAfee does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of McAfee is 34.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McAfee will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.94% next year. This indicates that McAfee will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

In the past three months, McAfee insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of McAfee is held by insiders. Only 30.54% of the stock of McAfee is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE



Earnings for McAfee are expected to grow by 21.01% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of McAfee is 23.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of McAfee is 23.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.85.

