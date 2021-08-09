Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Earnings results for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Montrose Environmental Group last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business earned $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group has generated ($4.69) earnings per share over the last year (($3.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Montrose Environmental Group are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. Montrose Environmental Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Montrose Environmental Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.65%. The high price target for MEG is $63.00 and the low price target for MEG is $3.25. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Montrose Environmental Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.77, Montrose Environmental Group has a forecasted downside of 28.7% from its current price of $50.14. Montrose Environmental Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group does not currently pay a dividend. Montrose Environmental Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

In the past three months, Montrose Environmental Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,158,523.00 in company stock. 16.92% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.42% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG



Earnings for Montrose Environmental Group are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Montrose Environmental Group is -16.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Montrose Environmental Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

