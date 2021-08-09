NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED (NASDAQ:NESR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. National Energy Services Reunited has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. Earnings for National Energy Services Reunited are expected to grow by 55.56% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.26 per share. National Energy Services Reunited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NESR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Energy Services Reunited in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” National Energy Services Reunited stock.

HYCROFT MINING (NASDAQ:HYMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. Hycroft Mining has generated ($3.81) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hycroft Mining are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to $0.22 per share. Hycroft Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYCROFT MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYMC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hycroft Mining in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hycroft Mining stock.

QUIDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The business earned $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($21.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Earnings for Quidel are expected to decrease by -41.59% in the coming year, from $8.03 to $4.69 per share. Quidel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUIDEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QDEL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quidel in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Quidel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QDEL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

B&G FOODS (NYSE:BGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. B&G Foods has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($2.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for B&G Foods are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.34 per share. B&G Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS B&G FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BGS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for B&G Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” B&G Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

