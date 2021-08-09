AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST (NASDAQ:AFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. American Finance Trust has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American Finance Trust are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.01 per share. American Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFIN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Finance Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Finance Trust

ION GEOPHYSICAL (NYSE:IO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14 million. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ION Geophysical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.56) per share. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ION GEOPHYSICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ION Geophysical in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ION Geophysical stock.

ION Geophysical

FIREEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FireEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.28) per share. FireEye has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIREEYE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FEYE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FireEye in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FireEye stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FEYE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FireEye

SIRIUSPOINT (NYSE:SPNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The company earned $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. SiriusPoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SIRIUSPOINT? (NYSE:SPNT)

