NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE (NASDAQ:NMFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for New Mountain Finance are expected to grow by 0.83% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.22 per share. New Mountain Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NMFC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Mountain Finance in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” New Mountain Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NMFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

New Mountain Finance

NACCO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:NC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. NACCO Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NACCO INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:NC)

Wall Street analysts have given NACCO Industries a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but NACCO Industries wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.15) per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARWR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

INTERDIGITAL (NASDAQ:IDCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm earned $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. Its revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.5. Earnings for InterDigital are expected to grow by 708.33% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $1.94 per share. InterDigital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERDIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDCC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InterDigital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” InterDigital stock.

InterDigital