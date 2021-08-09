Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Earnings results for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NANO-X IMAGING LTD is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Nano-X Imaging last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Nano-X Imaging has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Nano-X Imaging are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($1.24) per share. Nano-X Imaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Nano-X Imaging will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nano-X Imaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 104.10%. The high price target for NNOX is $67.00 and the low price target for NNOX is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging does not currently pay a dividend. Nano-X Imaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

In the past three months, Nano-X Imaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Nano-X Imaging is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)



Earnings for Nano-X Imaging are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($1.24) per share. The P/E ratio of Nano-X Imaging is -24.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Nano-X Imaging is -24.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nano-X Imaging has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

