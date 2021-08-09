, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Earnings results for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nautilus Biotechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.74%. The high price target for NAUT is $13.00 and the low price target for NAUT is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nautilus Biotechnology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Nautilus Biotechnology has a forecasted upside of 53.7% from its current price of $7.48. Nautilus Biotechnology has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology does not currently pay a dividend. Nautilus Biotechnology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

In the past three months, Nautilus Biotechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.68% of the stock of Nautilus Biotechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT



Earnings for Nautilus Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.62) per share. Nautilus Biotechnology has a P/B Ratio of 24.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here