Must-See Earnings Estimates Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Earnings results for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Newtek Business Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to decrease by -31.66% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $2.31 per share. Newtek Business Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Newtek Business Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newtek Business Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.55%. The high price target for NEWT is $38.00 and the low price target for NEWT is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newtek Business Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Newtek Business Services has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $26.21. Newtek Business Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Newtek Business Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newtek Business Services is 136.59%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Newtek Business Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 121.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Newtek Business Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

In the past three months, Newtek Business Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by insiders. Only 13.55% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT



Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to decrease by -31.66% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.10. Newtek Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

