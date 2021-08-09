ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business earned $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OneSpan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.11) per share. OneSpan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONESPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSPN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpan in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneSpan stock.

OneSpan

U.S. WELL SERVICES (NASDAQ:USWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services last announced its earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company earned $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.25 per share. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN U.S. WELL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:USWS)

Wall Street analysts have given U.S. Well Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but U.S. Well Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardagh Group stock.

Ardagh Group

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY (NYSE:DRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. DiamondRock Hospitality has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year (($2.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DiamondRock Hospitality are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.50 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DiamondRock Hospitality stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DRH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality