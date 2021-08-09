ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:ACEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Accel Entertainment are expected to grow by 47.62% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.93 per share. Accel Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accel Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Accel Entertainment stock.

SEACOR MARINE (NYSE:SMHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company earned $36.51 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.26) diluted earnings per share). SEACOR Marine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEACOR MARINE? (NYSE:SMHI)

PRIMERICA (NYSE:PRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica has generated $9.70 earnings per share over the last year ($10.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for Primerica are expected to grow by 11.41% in the coming year, from $11.13 to $12.40 per share. Primerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primerica in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Primerica stock.

NUSTAR ENERGY (NYSE:NS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business earned $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. NuStar Energy has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year (($1.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NuStar Energy are expected to grow by 20.49% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.47 per share. NuStar Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUSTAR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NuStar Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” NuStar Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

