Wall street estimates Earnings report Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Earnings results for Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Novanta last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.2. Earnings for Novanta are expected to grow by 18.47% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.63 per share. Novanta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Novanta will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.39%. The high price target for NOVT is $109.00 and the low price target for NOVT is $109.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta does not currently pay a dividend. Novanta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

In the past three months, Novanta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,032,600.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Novanta is held by insiders. 91.18% of the stock of Novanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT



Earnings for Novanta are expected to grow by 18.47% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 114.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Novanta is 114.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Novanta has a P/B Ratio of 10.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

