ASTEC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:ASTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business earned $278 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astec Industries has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Earnings for Astec Industries are expected to grow by 51.21% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $3.13 per share. Astec Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTEC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASTE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Astec Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Astec Industries stock.

ADMA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ADMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business earned $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADMA Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.34) per share. ADMA Biologics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

IS ADMA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADMA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADMA Biologics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ADMA Biologics stock.

MASTEC (NYSE:MTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($4.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for MasTec are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $5.17 to $5.72 per share. MasTec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTZ)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MasTec in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MasTec stock.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:CVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries has generated $8.25 earnings per share over the last year ($8.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Cavco Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAVCO INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVCO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cavco Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cavco Industries stock.

