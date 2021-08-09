CUTERA (NASDAQ:CUTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cutera are expected to grow by 428.57% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $0.37 per share. Cutera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUTERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CUTR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cutera in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cutera stock.

Cutera

EURODRY (NASDAQ:EDRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EuroDry are expected to grow by 50.70% in the coming year, from $7.85 to $11.83 per share. EuroDry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EURODRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDRY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EuroDry in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EuroDry stock.

EuroDry

TRIPADVISOR (NASDAQ:TRIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. TripAdvisor has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TripAdvisor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to $0.78 per share. TripAdvisor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIPADVISOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRIP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TripAdvisor in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” TripAdvisor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRIP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TripAdvisor

EVENTBRITE (NYSE:EB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eventbrite are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.51) per share. Eventbrite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVENTBRITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eventbrite in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eventbrite stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Eventbrite