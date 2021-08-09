How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Earnings results for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

NV5 Global last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm earned $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($1.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Earnings for NV5 Global are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $4.63 per share. NV5 Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. NV5 Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NV5 Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.27%. The high price target for NVEE is $136.00 and the low price target for NVEE is $68.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NV5 Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.33, NV5 Global has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $94.71. NV5 Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global does not currently pay a dividend. NV5 Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

In the past three months, NV5 Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,069,986.00 in company stock. 15.30% of the stock of NV5 Global is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.20% of the stock of NV5 Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE



Earnings for NV5 Global are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $4.63 per share. The P/E ratio of NV5 Global is 54.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of NV5 Global is 54.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.18. NV5 Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NV5 Global has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

