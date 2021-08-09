may delivered a positive earnings surprise Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Earnings results for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39.

Olema Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Olema Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($2.70) per share. Olema Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Olema Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.08%. The high price target for OLMA is $70.00 and the low price target for OLMA is $52.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Olema Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.67, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 132.1% from its current price of $26.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Olema Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

In the past three months, Olema Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,093,513.00 in company stock. 23.60% of the stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 87.72% of the stock of Olema Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA



Earnings for Olema Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($2.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Olema Pharmaceuticals is -7.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Olema Pharmaceuticals is -7.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

