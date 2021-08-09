Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Earnings results for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

OLO last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm earned $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. OLO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for OLO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.05) per share. OLO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. OLO will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OLO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.39%. The high price target for OLO is $36.00 and the low price target for OLO is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO does not currently pay a dividend. OLO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OLO (NYSE:OLO)

In the past three months, OLO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.07% of the stock of OLO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OLO (NYSE:OLO



