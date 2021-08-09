Earnings and Growth Analysis : ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Earnings results for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

ON24 last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON24 has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for ON24 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.39) per share. ON24 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. ON24 will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 323-289-6581 with passcode “5561958”.

Analyst Opinion on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ON24 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.33%. The high price target for ONTF is $88.00 and the low price target for ONTF is $45.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ON24 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.43, ON24 has a forecasted upside of 103.3% from its current price of $32.67. ON24 has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 does not currently pay a dividend. ON24 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

In the past three months, ON24 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.29% of the stock of ON24 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF



Earnings for ON24 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.39) per share. The P/E ratio of ON24 is 25.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of ON24 is 25.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.85.

