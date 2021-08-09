Earnings and Growth Analysis : Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Earnings results for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Open Lending last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company earned $44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Its revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year (($1.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.12 per share. Open Lending has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Open Lending will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721622”.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Open Lending in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.95%. The high price target for LPRO is $57.00 and the low price target for LPRO is $31.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Open Lending has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.58, Open Lending has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $37.70. Open Lending has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Open Lending does not currently pay a dividend. Open Lending does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Open Lending insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.96% of the stock of Open Lending is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.46% of the stock of Open Lending is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Open Lending is -26.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Open Lending is -26.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Open Lending has a P/B Ratio of 179.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

