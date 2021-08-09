Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Earnings results for OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OppFi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.90%. The high price target for OPFI is $14.00 and the low price target for OPFI is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OppFi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, OppFi has a forecasted upside of 64.9% from its current price of $8.49. OppFi has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi does not currently pay a dividend. OppFi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

In the past three months, OppFi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 82.61% of the stock of OppFi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI



Earnings for OppFi are expected to grow by 16.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.93 per share. OppFi has a P/B Ratio of 49.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

